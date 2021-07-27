Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 82,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.8 days.

Shares of RLLWF stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

