Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 82,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.8 days.
Shares of RLLWF stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.05.
Reliance Worldwide Company Profile
