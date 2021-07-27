Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get Remark alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

MARK opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. Analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,402,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.