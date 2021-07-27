Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 171,537 Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,537 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.77% of Midatech Pharma worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 2,371.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

MTP opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07. Midatech Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

