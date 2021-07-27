Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 63,300 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,636,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,245.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

