ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $114.00

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 102.21 ($1.34). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 7,945 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £59.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.

About ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.