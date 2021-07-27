Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $85.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 219,411 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGI traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,172. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

