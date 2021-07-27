Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $683.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.69. 8,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,934. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 24.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

