Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.17 Million

Brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce $145.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.02 million and the highest is $149.80 million. Repligen reported sales of $87.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $585.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $692.73 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Repligen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $20.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.58. Repligen has a one year low of $136.73 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 152.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

