Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.71-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.43 million.Repligen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.710-$2.780 EPS.

RGEN traded up $16.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.00. 24,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.99 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a 52-week low of $135.23 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.25.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.