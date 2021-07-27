Republic Services (RSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Republic Services to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Republic Services has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.740-3.790 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.74-3.79 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, analysts expect Republic Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $84.61 and a 1 year high of $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

