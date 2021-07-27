Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

Shares of KMX opened at $135.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

