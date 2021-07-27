Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regions Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

