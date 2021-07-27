Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/21/2021 – Energy Transfer had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Energy Transfer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. "

7/16/2021 – Energy Transfer was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

7/14/2021 – Energy Transfer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/28/2021 – Energy Transfer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Energy Transfer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/7/2021 – Energy Transfer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Energy Transfer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of ET stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

