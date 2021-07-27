Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at C$4,001,694.68.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,241. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$67.77 and a one year high of C$87.32. The stock has a market cap of C$25.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 97.80%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

