Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.