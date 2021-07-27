Reviewing Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Tenneco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Tenneco $15.38 billion 0.09 -$1.52 billion ($0.44) -37.36

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenneco.

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenneco has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Tenneco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91% Tenneco -3.79% 50.55% 0.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Tenneco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Tenneco 1 2 2 0 2.20

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.24%. Tenneco has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential downside of 13.63%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Tenneco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Tenneco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tenneco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenneco beats Aeva Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments. It offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts; diesel particulate filters(DPFs); burner systems; lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps; selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors; SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems; urea dosing systems; four-way catalysts; alternative NOx reduction technologies; mufflers and resonators; fabricated exhaust manifolds; pipes; hydroformed assemblies; elastomeric hangers and isolators; and aftertreatment control units. The company also provides powertrain products and systems, such as pistons; piston rings; cylinder liners; valve seats and guides; bearings; spark plugs; valvetrain products; system protection products; and seals and gaskets. In addition, it offers motor parts, including steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emission, and maintenance products, as well as shocks and struts; and ride performance products and systems comprising advanced suspension technologies, and ride control and braking products, as well as noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.