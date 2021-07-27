Reviewing Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) and Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY)

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Superdry and Pjsc Lukoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superdry N/A N/A N/A Pjsc Lukoil 3.72% 5.16% 3.49%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Superdry and Pjsc Lukoil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superdry 0 4 0 0 2.00 Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superdry and Pjsc Lukoil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superdry $886.66 million 0.50 -$181.63 million ($0.54) -9.96 Pjsc Lukoil $78.00 billion 0.77 $209.41 million N/A N/A

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than Superdry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Superdry has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats Superdry on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear. It operates owned and ecommerce, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. The company operates through 241 owned, 499 franchised and licensed, and 26 Superdry branded licensed stores; and 44 international Websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is based in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,005 filling stations in 19 countries. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

