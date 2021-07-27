Reviewing Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) and Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xunlei and Qualtrics International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $186.37 million 1.35 -$13.84 million N/A N/A Qualtrics International $763.52 million 26.62 -$272.50 million ($0.64) -62.13

Xunlei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qualtrics International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Qualtrics International shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Qualtrics International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xunlei and Qualtrics International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A Qualtrics International 0 6 13 0 2.68

Qualtrics International has a consensus target price of $48.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.82%. Given Qualtrics International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qualtrics International is more favorable than Xunlei.

Profitability

This table compares Xunlei and Qualtrics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei -0.83% -0.56% -0.39% Qualtrics International N/A N/A -45.26%

Summary

Qualtrics International beats Xunlei on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing and other internet value-added services. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc. provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores. The company's customer experience products include digital customer experience software and voice of the customer software; and employee experience products include employee engagement software, 360-degree feedback and performance review software, and employee pulse survey software, as well as offers design experience software. Its brand experience management products include brand tracking software and advertising testing tools; product experience management products include pricing research software, market segmentation software, and concept testing tool. The company also provides experience management (XM) platform products, including XM Directory, Qualtrics iQ, and xFlow; platform security products; and survey tolls. It serves organizations in retail, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, B2B, government, media, airlines, and automotive industries worldwide. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

