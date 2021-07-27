Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $75.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

NYSE RVLV opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.