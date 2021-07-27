Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexnord in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RXN. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $53.27 on Monday. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

In other Rexnord news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 611.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

