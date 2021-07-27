Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Raised to GBX 589

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 678.20 ($8.86) on Monday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 547.49 ($7.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 638.74.
Rightmove Company Profile
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.