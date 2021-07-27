Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Raised to GBX 589

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 678.20 ($8.86) on Monday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 547.49 ($7.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 638.74.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.