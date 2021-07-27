Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTMVY shares. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

