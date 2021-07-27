RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.0369

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00048623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.66 or 0.00755983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 282,870,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

