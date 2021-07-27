Rise Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Rise has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $686,440.26 and $343.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00062972 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 182,090,623 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

