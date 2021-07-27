RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,565.00

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,565 ($33.51) and last traded at GBX 2,565 ($33.51), with a volume of 110881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,545 ($33.25).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,492.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other news, insider Mike Power purchased 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,414 ($31.54) per share, with a total value of £9,921.54 ($12,962.56).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

