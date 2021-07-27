Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post $6.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.27 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $25.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.09 million, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

