Robert Walters plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.40 (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:RWA traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 700 ($9.15). 10,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 706.89. Robert Walters has a twelve month low of GBX 344 ($4.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 797.70 ($10.42). The stock has a market cap of £534.51 million and a P/E ratio of 95.20.

A number of research firms have commented on RWA. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

