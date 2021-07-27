Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $55,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $191.79 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

