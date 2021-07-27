Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 4,984 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

