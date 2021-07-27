Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Cormark

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.36.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$64.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.18. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.68 and a 12 month high of C$67.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.