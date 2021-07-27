Rogers (ROG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Rogers has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.80-1.95 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROG opened at $196.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.81. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.13.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

