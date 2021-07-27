Rollins Financial Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,392,000 after buying an additional 201,624 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.26. 938,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,899,716. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

