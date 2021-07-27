Rollins Financial Purchases Shares of 3,797 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.75. 34,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,518. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.54.

