Roth Capital Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $54.31 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.