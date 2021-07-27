Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 25,179 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of SLY opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

