Royal Bank of Canada Boosts LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 255

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 247.20 ($3.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 702.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.20 ($3.31).

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,416.78). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

