Royal Bank of Canada Buys 6,840 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

NYSE WHR opened at $220.17 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $155.63 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.53. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,719,756 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

