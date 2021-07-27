Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.25% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

