Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 104.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 647,031 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $17,548,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

NYSE:VET opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.