Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 131,933 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

