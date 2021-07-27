Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 16,437 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,990,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.30. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

