Royal Bank of Canada Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $600.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $515.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $488.00.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $534.32 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.10.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,539,030.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

