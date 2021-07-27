Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$16.31 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$18.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AEGXF. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $16.04 on Monday. Aecon Group has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $16.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

