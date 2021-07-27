Royal Bank of Canada Sells 21,037 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,037 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.20% of UMH Properties worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

UMH Properties stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.