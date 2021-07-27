Royal Bank of Canada Sells 84,965 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,965 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Leggett & Platt worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,687,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

