Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $117.21 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $117.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.58.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

