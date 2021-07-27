Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RMG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 524.60 ($6.85) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,750.24. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 160.05 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

