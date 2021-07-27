Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,096 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.61% of Royce Value Trust worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 260,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,967,000 after buying an additional 597,860 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 21.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 95,326 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.