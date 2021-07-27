Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Trading Down 0.1%

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 285.85 ($3.73). 445,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 563,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of £583.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 290.31.

About Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

