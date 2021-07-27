Ryan T. Allison Sells 15,884 Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) COO Ryan T. Allison sold 15,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $44,316.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JUPW traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 1,851,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,227. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JUPW. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

